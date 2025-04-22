Uniqus Consultech raises USD 20 mn in funding to expand footprint

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Consulting solutions platform Uniqus Consultech on Tuesday said it has raised USD 20 million (about Rs 170 crore) in Series C funding to expand its footprint across the globe, accelerate growth and launch adjacent services besides AI-driven R&D in investment.
The latest funding round was led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from Sorin Investments. Nexus and Sorin are existing investors in Uniqus, the company said.
Uniqus said since its rollout two years back, it has established offices in 11 cities across India, the US and the Middle East, employing more than 550 professionals led by 60 partners and directors serving more than 250 clients.
During this period, the company has also launched several tech assets.
"The company's vision has always been to build a consulting platform that leverages global talent and technology to deliver exceptional client outcomes.
"With a USD 100 billion+ addressable market before us, this is just the beginning. Our latest round of funding positions us to expand our capabilities and geographical presence as we tap into this market," Uniqus co-founder and CEO Jamil Khatri said.
The funding will also help the platform to build Uniqus-AI, leveraging its deep domain skills and new GenAI models to transform how consulting services are delivered, he added.
According to the platform, companies now seek consulting services that blend deep domain expertise with cutting-edge technology and access to a global talent pool, and it has emerged as a leader, providing specialised and scalable technology-driven solutions that disrupt traditional consulting models.