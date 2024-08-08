Unitech loss widens to Rs 1,206 cr in June quarter

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Realty firm Unitech Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,206 crore in the first quarter of FY25.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 702.97 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income declined to Rs 84.04 crore in the April-June quarter of this fiscal from Rs 91.09 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

On January 20, 2020, the Supreme Court directed that the Board of Directors of Unitech Ltd, as existing on that date, be superseded with immediate effect in order to facilitate the taking over of management by the new board constituted in terms of the proposal submitted by the central government. PTI MJH MJH SHW