Unitech Q2 loss narrows to Rs 739 cr

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Realty firm Unitech Ltd has posted narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 738.72 crore for the latest September quarter.

Its net loss stood at Rs 766.76 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 151.01 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 79.94 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

In 2020, the company's board was superseded by the central government on the Supreme Court's direction.

Ministry of Corporate Affairs proposed the constitution of a new board, which was approved by the Supreme Court on January 20, 2020.

Unitech Ltd is facing a huge cash crunch, resulting in significant delays in execution of its housing projects, primarily in Delhi-NCR.