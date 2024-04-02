United Spirits gets tax demand for Rs 5.51 cr

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) United Spirits Ltd on Tuesday said it has received a tax demand of Rs 5.51 crore, including interest, for non-submission of certain statutory declaration forms, and delivery proofs.

The Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Nanded, has levied a demand on non-submission of certain statutory declaration forms and delivery proofs in the case of Pioneer Distilleries Ltd, merged with the company with effect from December 30, 2023, United Spirits Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The quantum of demand is Rs 5.51 crore, including interest of Rs 2.99 crore, it added.

"The company will be contesting the matter by filing a rectification application or appeal before higher authorities," United Spirits said.

Based on its risk-assessment process, the company said, "It believes it has a good case and does not expect any material financial implication". PTI RKL TRB