United Spirits Q2 profit up 36 pc to Rs 464 cr

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Diageo-controlled liquor maker United Spirits Ltd on Thursday reported an increase of 36 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 464 crore for the September quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 341 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from United Spirits Ltd (USL).

Its revenue from operations increased 7.9 per cent to Rs 7,199 crore in the September quarter of FY26. It was Rs 6,672 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

USL's total expenses were at Rs 6,625 crore, up 5.76 per cent in the September quarter.

The Prestige & Above segment accounted for 89.6 per cent of net sales during the second quarter, up 0.7 ppts over the same period last year.

Prestige & Above segment net sales increased 12.4 per cent during the second quarter, USL said in its earnings statement.

The popular segment accounted for 8.8 per cent of net sales during the first quarter, down 0.2 ppt compared to the same period last year. The segment net sales grew 9.2 per cent during the second quarter, it added.

The total income of USL, which has brands such as McDowell's, Royal Challenge, Signature, Johnnie Walker, and Black Dog, in its fold, was at Rs 7,280 crore, up 8.23 per cent.

In the September quarter, USL's income from the 'beverage alcohol' segment was Rs 3,173 crore, up 11.6 per cent.

"This was driven by the 11.5 per cent growth in the standalone business," USL said in its statement.

While revenue from its sports business, Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd (RCSPL), which owns the RCB team for IPL and WPL, was nil as it has no events.

In the June quarter, USL's revenue from the sports segment was Rs 478 crore.

USL's revenue from operations in the first half (H1) of FY26 was up 4.52 per cent to Rs 13,494 crore.

Commenting on the result, Managing Director & CEO Praveen Someshwar said, "We have delivered a strong quarter on topline and EBITDA growth and ended the first half in line with our expectations while navigating the regulatory headwinds in the state of Maharashtra." Looking ahead, the second half of the year is the all-important festive, holiday and wedding season, he said.

Shares of United Spirits Ltd settled at Rs 1393 apiece on the BSE on Thursday, 0.40 per cent higher from the previous close. PTI KRH TRB