United Spirits Q3 net profit climbs 24.8 pc to Rs 418 cr

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Diageo-controlled liquor maker United Spirits Ltd on Tuesday reported a 24.77 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 418 crore for the December quarter of FY26.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 335 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by United Spirits Ltd (USL).

Its revenue from operations rose 2.71 per cent to Rs 7,942 crore in the December quarter under review. It was Rs 7,732 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

USL’s total expenses stood at Rs 7,442 crore, up 2.56 per cent in the December quarter.

The Net sales value (NSV) of USL was Rs 3,683 crore, up 7.3 per cent in the third quarter of FY26.

This was "driven by solid performance in the top-half of the portfolio, partly offset by the adverse policy-led impact in Maharashtra and lapping the one-time retail pipeline fill in Andhra Pradesh in the prior year comparative", said USL in its earnings statement.

Its EBITDA was Rs 599 crore, up 5.5 per cent in Q3/FY26, driven by the standalone business of the company, it added.

USL's The Prestige & Above segment accounted for 90 per cent of net sales during the third quarter. Net sales of this segment increased 8.2 per cent.

The popular segment accounted for 8.7 per cent of net sales. The popular segment net sales fell 4.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Its total income was Rs 7,993 crore, up 2.42 per cent.

It has brands like McDowell’s, Royal Challenge, Signature, Johnnie Walker, and Black Dog in its fold.

Its Managing Director & CEO Praveen Someshwar said: "We have delivered a resilient quarter overall while navigating policy headwinds in one of our most salient markets. Strong momentum in the rest of India and at the top-end of our portfolio bodes well".

"We continue to make robust investments in our trademarks and execution capabilities to sustain the long-term value for all our stakeholders,” he said.

Shares of United Spirits Ltd settled at Rs 1,318.55 on BSE on Tuesday, down 0.39 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL