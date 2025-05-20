United Spirits Q4 profit up 75 pc at Rs 421 cr

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) United Spirits Ltd on Tuesday reported 75 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 421 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025 driven by higher revenue and lower expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 241 crore for the corresponding quarter previous fiscal, United Spirits Ltd (USL) said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 6,634 crore as against Rs 6,511 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review was marginally lower at Rs 6,266 crore as compared to Rs 6,279 crore in the same period a year ago.

In the quarter, underlying growth was 10.2 per cent, driven by the growth in the standalone business but partly offset by lower number of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches played by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in March quarter versus the year-ago period, the company said.

For FY25, consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1,582 crore as against Rs 1,408 crore in FY24 while revenue from operations was at Rs 27,276 crore as against Rs 26,018 crore.

USL CEO & Managing Director Praveen Someshwar said despite a challenging demand environment the company has been able to deliver good growth.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per share for 2024-25, subject to shareholder's approval, he added. PTI RKL ANU ANU