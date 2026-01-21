United Spirits shares fall over 3 pc after earnings fail to cheer investors

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Shares of United Spirits Ltd fell more than 3 per cent on the bourses on Wednesday after Diageo-controlled liquor maker's revenue growth in the third quarter ended December 2025 failed to cheer investors.

The scrip of the company dipped by 3.07 per cent to Rs 1,278 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, United Spirits Ltd's (USL) shares slipped by 3.06 per cent to Rs 1,278.20 per piece.

The markets are trading in the negative territory, with the 30-share BSE Sensex declining by 196.92 points, or 0.24 per cent, to quote at 81,983.55. The broader NSE Nifty slipped by 40.05 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 25,192.45.

On Tuesday, United Spirits Ltd (USL) reported a 24.77 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 418 crore for the December quarter of FY26.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 335 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by USL.

Its revenue from operations rose 2.71 per cent to Rs 7,942 crore in the December quarter under review. It was Rs 7,732 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

USL's total expenses stood at Rs 7,442 crore, up 2.56 per cent in the December quarter, it added. PTI HG DRR