United Spirits stocks trim early losses, ends flat after Q3 earnings

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Shares of United Spirits Ltd on Wednesday trimmed most of their early losses to end flat, a day after Diageo-controlled liquor maker reported a sharp rise in its profit in the December quarter.

During the session, the stock fell 3.23 per cent each to touch an intra-day low of Rs 1,276 apiece on both NSE and the BSE.

On the NSE, it later recovered some of its losses and settled marginally lower at Rs 1,318. On the BSE, the company's shares recouped its early losses and finished marginally higher at Rs 1,318.80.

The markets ended in the red, with the 30-share BSE Sensex declining 270.84 points, or 0.33 per cent, to close at 81,909.63. The broader NSE Nifty fell 75 points, or 0.30 per cent, to settle at 25,157.50.

On Tuesday, United Spirits Ltd (USL) reported a 24.77 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 418 crore for the December quarter of FY26.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 335 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, USL said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 2.71 per cent to Rs 7,942 crore in the December quarter under review. It was Rs 7,732 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. PTI HG TRB