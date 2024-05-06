Unity SFB reports Rs 143 cr net profit for March quarter

Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) Unity Small Finance Bank on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 143 crore for the March quarter, as against a loss of Rs 52 crore in the year-ago period.

Advertisment

The lender promoted by the Centrum Group reported a net profit of Rs 439 crore for 2023-24 as against Rs 35 crore in FY23.

For the reporting quarter, its core net interest income rose 55 per cent to Rs 281 crore on the back of a 78 per cent jump in overall advances in FY24 and the net interest margin coming at 10.8 per cent, as per an official statement.

At a time when the industry is grappling with deposit growth, the lender was able to report a 142 per cent growth in the deposits in FY24.

Advertisment

On the asset quality front, it reported a net non-performing assets ratio at 0.6 per cent.

The overall capital adequacy stood at a healthy 36.4 per cent as of March 31, 2024.

It has 377 banking outlets as of March 31, 2024 as against 329 in the year-ago period.

The bank's future plans include increasing investments in technology and roll out of a mobile app initially for existing bank customers which will be followed up with new to bank clientele as well, the statement said.

It is also looking at piloting its credit card business, the statement said. PTI AA TRB