Unity Small Finance Bank launches co-branded credit card with Bharatpe

Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) Unity Small Finance Bank on Thursday launched a co-branded credit card in association with Bharatpe.

The lender claimed it is the first offering where customers can either pay in full or seamlessly convert spends into easy, affordable EMIs.

*** Bandhan Bank to plant 1 lakh trees, donate 10 ambulances * Bandhan Bank on Thursday announced that it will be planting 1 lakh trees and donating ten ambulances across 10 states.

The initiative is to mark the tenth anniversary, an official statement said, adding that large-scale tree plantations will be done in states, including Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

*** Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S named in 'Time 100 AI' list * Global tech major Cognizant on Thursday said that its chief executive officer, Ravi Kumar S, has been named in the 'Time 100 AI' list.

The recognition is for Kumar's contributions in the field of enterprise AI, as per a statement.

*** HDFC Bank's CSR spends impacted 5k individuals so far * HDFC Bank on Thursday said its corporate social responsibility spends have impacted 5,000 individuals to date.

The largest private sector lender said it is helping 38 women athletes chase their dreams across sports, improving local sports facilities and encouraging more young people to participate in sport. PTI AA SHW