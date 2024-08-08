Universal Studios' Comcast keen to set up GCC in Hyderabad: Minister

Hyderabad, Aug 8 (PTI) Comcast, part of Universal Studios, is keen to establish a Global Capability Centre here, which will focus on cutting-edge product development and solutions in the unified communications domain, significantly enhancing its managed solutions and connectivity portfolio and capabilities.

A press release from Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu's office said Comcast's presence here strategically positions the city to attract Universal Studios, its parent company, which will likely boost Tollywood's global prominence by capitalising on its current status as the world's most prolific film industry in terms of annual movie production.

Sridhar Babu who is currently touring the USA along with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, met with Comcast's senior leadership team, including Mel Penna (Executive Vice President), Rick Riobolli (Chief Technology Officer) and Mike Crisafulli (Chief Information Officer), Comcast, which is now part of Universal Studios, the release said.

"The establishment of Comcast's Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad will mark a transformative milestone for our city, the telecom and media industries. This collaboration highlights our commitment to fostering technological advancements and global partnerships which will elevate our domestic industry and position our city as a premier hub in the global tech landscape," Sridhar Babu said. PTI GDK SS