Universities should work on innovation in agriculture for prosperity of farmers: Rajasthan Governor

Jaipur, Jun 11 (PTI) Universities should work on research and innovations on topics like marketing, storage, food processing along with agricultural management for the prosperity of Indian agriculture and farmers, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Tuesday.

Mishra was addressing the 20th convocation of Swami Keshavanand Rajasthan Agricultural University in Bikaner.

He said that in the age of information and communication technology, universities should use artificial intelligence in agricultural education and research and inform farmers about new techniques and innovations.

He also emphasized the use of digital technology in drought management in view of the geographical disparity and uncontrolled climate of Rajasthan.

He expressed the need to increase practical efforts of scientific research in the discovery of organic products and production growth under agricultural education.

Mishra said that fresh research should be done on the subject of protection, conservation and promotion of water resources.

He congratulated the university for developing the variety of gram and moth and encouraging the use of new techniques of farming.

Mishra said that special attention has been given to fundamental research and investigation in the new education policy. Accordingly, students should be prepared for innovation centres, incubation centres, and startups. PTI AG HVA