University Living acquires 51 pc stake in StudentTenant

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) University Living -- a global student housing managed marketplace -- has acquired 51 per cent stake in UK-based StudentTenant.

The company did not disclose the deal value. In a statement, the company said the strategic move aims to strengthen its presence in the UK's private student housing market and enhance its services for students worldwide.

University Living offers 2 million beds across 515+ student-centric cities spanning the UK, Ireland, Australia, Europe, USA, and Canada, among others.

StudentTenant brings over a decade of specialised experience in the private rental sector, led by industry experts Adam Ormesher and Karl McKenzie.

This acquisition strengthens University Living's portfolio by more than 10,000 beds, 500,000 students, and 1,000 landlords and letting agents in the UK, the company said.

University Living and StudentTenant aim to secure a substantial share in this space.

"We are enthusiastic about the potential of this partnership with StudentTenant to strengthen our association with universities, and contribute positively to the entire student accommodation ecosystem," said Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO, University Living.

"By combining their local market insights with our global expertise, we aim to set new standards in student housing together in the UK," he added.

Mayank Maheshwari Co-founder & COO, University Living, said the partnership highlights the company's commitment to providing tailored solutions that not only enhance ROI for landlords but also meet the diverse needs of students from around the world.

StudentTenant is a leading provider of letting services in the UK student market, offering a comprehensive range of services, including letting, contracts, rent collection, and more. PTI MJH TRB