University Living partners leading airlines, travel service providers to extend offers, discounts

Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) Global student accommodation platform University Living on Thursday said it has partnered with international airlines Emirates and Etihad, along with travel and flights service providers MakeMyTrip, Thomas Cook, and Skyscanner to extend offers and discounts to students going to study overseas.

This strategic collaboration aims to facilitate Indian students with offers and discounts as they embark on their journey to study abroad in the upcoming session in 2024, the company said in a statement.

"We are excited to collaborate with Emirates, Etihad, MakeMyTrip, Thomas Cook, and Skyscanner to offer exclusive benefits to Indian students pursuing education abroad," University Living Founder and CEO Saurabh Arora said.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to enhancing the overall student experience and making their journey as seamless as possible. By providing special discounts and offers, we aim to ease the financial burden on students and their families as they embark to fulfil their potential," Arora said. PTI SM TRB