Unlock inland states' seafood export potential to diversify portfolio: Fisheries Minister

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Saturday called for unlocking the export potential of inland states to diversify the country's seafood export portfolio, while urging stakeholders to boost fish productivity.

Speaking at a virtual stakeholders' consultation meeting, Singh said collective efforts were needed to increase fish productivity from 5 tonnes per hectare to 7 tonnes per hectare to remain globally competitive.

The minister emphasised export market diversification, produce certification, technology integration in fish processing, cold chain infrastructure development and establishing robust traceability systems to meet global standards, an official statement said.

Singh said the fisheries sector directly and indirectly supports over 80 million livelihoods in India. He noted that an Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) had been formed to develop a comprehensive reform roadmap based on legislative, policy, institutional and process reforms.

Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi urged representatives of states, Union Territories, fishermen associations, exporters and industry bodies to collaborate and share actionable suggestions.

The meeting discussed aligning state-level strategies with the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), PM-MKSSY scheme and the Blue Economy initiative.

Stakeholders highlighted the need for quarantine centres, technology for value addition, single-window clearances, uniform land leasing policies, cold storage facilities, seed banks and better credit access for farmers.

The discussion also focused on establishing regional centres of excellence, expanding saline aquaculture, promoting eco-labelling and strengthening Brand India through diversified high-value species exports.