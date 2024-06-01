UNM Foundation, UNMICRC join hands to provide financial assistance for heart transplants to needy patients

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The UNM Foundation and Ahmedabad-based UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre have joined hands to provide financial assistance for heart transplants to needy patients.

Under the terms of the agreement, UNM Foundation shall provide full financial assistance to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre (UNMICRC) for conducting heart transplants to needy patients for free.

Patients suffering from advanced heart failure, unresponsive to guideline-directed medical therapy and those who lack the financial means to afford the necessary treatment will be eligible for this financial assistance, UNM Foundation said in a statement.

UNM Foundation, named after UN Mehta, the Founder of Torrent Group, is a charitable arm of the Mehta Family.

Heart transplant surgeries and the post-operative care required are expensive and generally out of bounds for underprivileged patients. This first of its kind collaboration in the country aims to alleviate the financial burden on underprivileged families facing the devastating challenge of advanced heart failure.

"This unique initiative by the UNM Foundation is a beacon of hope for countless families requiring a heart transplant but lacking the financial means for it. By providing comprehensive financial support, we are not only saving lives but also ensuring that the highest quality of medical care is accessible to those who need it the most," UNMICRC Director Chirag Doshi stated.

UNMICRC will announce the patient eligibility criteria. This initiative will be in effect from June 1, 2024 for an initial period of five years. PTI MSS HVA