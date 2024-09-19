Uno Minda lines up over Rs 610 cr investments on new plant in Indonesia, India capacity expansion

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Auto components maker Uno Minda Ltd on Thursday announced investments of more than Rs 610 crore on setting up a new plant in Indonesia and expanding domestic capacity in India.

The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PT Minda Asean Automotive (PTMA), has secured additional orders, including orders for long tail lamps for passenger cars from OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) in Indonesia. To meet this growing demand, a new manufacturing facility will be set up in Indonesia, expected to be operational by Q4 FY26, Uno Minda said in a regulatory filing.

The new plant will enable Uno Minda to diversify its product offerings and cater to the growing demand for passenger car components, it added.

"Once the new plant is commissioned, the existing plant will also be relocated to the new site to consolidate operations and achieve economies of scale. The total capital expenditure for the new plant is estimated at Rs 210 crore," the company said.

The company said it has been a significant player in the Indonesian market since 2005 when it established its first manufacturing facility. PTMA currently supplies components and systems to major two-wheeler OEMs in the country.

Besides the Indonesian expansion, the company said it is expanding domestic capacities with one of the key subsidiaries Uno Mindarika Pvt Ltd (UMRPL) recently setting up a new plant in Farrukhnagar, Gurugram, Haryana.

In phase 1 of this new plant, it had set up manufacturing facilities for part products to be used for manufacturing automotive switches.

"UMRPL will be shifting the existing manufacturing plant from Manesar, Haryana to Farrukhnagar, Haryana in Phase-II with an investment of Rs 120 crore. The phased relocation will be completed by Q3 FY27, ensuring uninterrupted supply to customers and providing flexibility for future growth," the company said.

Moreover, the company's joint venture firm, Toyoda Gosei Minda India Pvt Ltd, through its subsidiary Toyoda Gosei South India Pvt Ltd, will be setting up a new plant at Harohalli in Karnataka, it added.

This facility will manufacture safety systems such as airbags, steering wheels and interior and exterior products like console boxes to meet the increased demand.

"The total capital expenditure for this new plant in Harohalli is estimated at Rs 283 crore with operations expected to commence in Q1 FY27," the filing said. PTI RKL SHW