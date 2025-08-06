Uno Minda PAT rises 47 pc to Rs 309 cr in Q1

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Auto components maker Uno Minda Ltd on Wednesday reported a 47 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 309.03 crore in the June quarter, riding on strong revenue growth across its diversified product portfolio.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 210.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year, Uno Minda said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter was Rs 4,489.09 crore as compared to Rs 3,817.51 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

This performance reflects healthy traction across core product lines such as switches, lighting, alloy wheels, and seating systems, along with accelerating momentum in emerging segments, including sensors, ADAS, and controllers, Uno Minda said in a statement.

Total expenses during the quarter were Rs 4,149.27 crore as compared to Rs 3,587.78 crore a year ago.

Uno Minda Group Managing Director Ravi Mehra said the performance reflects not only strong execution but also the growing relevance of the company's innovation-led portfolio across emerging technologies.

"The automotive industry is undergoing a seismic transformation -- driven by electrification, digitalisation, safety, and premiumisation. At Uno Minda, we have embraced this change with agility and vision, positioning ourselves as a key enabler of next-generation mobility solutions," he noted. PTI RKL TRB