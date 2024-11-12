Uno Minda posts 11 pc rise in PAT to Rs 266 cr in Q2

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Auto components maker Uno Minda Ltd has posted an 11 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 266.1 crore in the September quarter.

Advertisment

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 237.16 crore in the year-ago period, it said on Tuesday.

Revenue from operations grew 18 per cent to Rs 4,244.79 crore during the previous quarter from Rs 3,621.30 crore in the September quarter of FY24, Uno Minda said.

The growth was driven by multiple segments led by lighting, switches, casting, sensors, and controllers, it said.

Advertisment

The company said it continues to outperform the industry with revenue growth of 17 per cent vis-a-vis industry volume growth of 9 per cent.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the September quarter stood at Rs 482 crore, up 20 per cent from Rs 402 crore a year ago, the company said.

"We have delivered yet another strong quarterly performance, with highest-ever quarterly revenue for the quarter," Uno Minda Chief Financial Officer Sunil Bohra said.

Advertisment

He said the group aims to capture greater market opportunities and cater to the automotive industry with its approach towards strengthening customer relationships, which is, forging strategic partnerships and new alliances with a strategic vision.

"Our diverse product portfolio, robust manufacturing capabilities, and advanced technology solutions solidify our position as a preferred global systems manufacturer," Bohra said.

"We are committed to drive sustainable growth and innovation in the automobile market with a greater focus on localisation and technology advancement. Our focused approach has yielded significant results with the company achieving new milestones every quarter," Uno Minda Group CMD Nirmal K Minda said.

Advertisment

"As India emerges as a global automotive hub, we are well-positioned to capitalise on this growth with our diversified portfolio catering all vehicle segments. We remain committed to investing in technologies to drive future growth," he said. PTI IAS TRB