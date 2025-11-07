Uno Minda Q2 net profit up 27 pc YoY at Rs 304 cr

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Auto components maker Uno Minda on Friday reported a 27 per cent year on year increase in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 304 crore for the September quarter.

The company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 239 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,814 crore for the second quarter as compared with Rs 4,245 crore in the year-ago period, Uno Minda said in a statement.

"The quarter reflects the industry's renewed momentum, supported by GST 2.0 reforms, improving affordability, and steady macroeconomic environment. The festive season has further strengthened consumer confidence, with demand trends across segments pointing toward a sustained recovery," Uno Minda Group MD Ravi Mehra said.

The company continues to focus on innovation, execution excellence, and customer value creation, he added. Uno Minda Group CFO Sunil Bohra said the company’s sustained investment in R&D, technology and future-ready systems is clearly yielding results.

“Our ongoing capital expenditure across 10 strategic projects amounting to Rs 2,356 crore is progressing as planned, aimed at establishing new facilities and expanding capacities to meet future demand,” he added.

Uno Minda shares on Friday ended 0.66 per cent down at Rs 1,225.05 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS MSS DR DR