UNO Minda Q3 net profit up 18.13 pc at Rs 300.48 cr

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Auto components maker UNO Minda Ltd on Thursday reported an 18.13 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 300.48 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, riding on robust sales.

The company, which had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 254.37 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, said its board has approved an investment of Rs 764 crore to set up an alloy wheels manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 5,018.06 crore as against Rs 4,183.99 crore in the year-ago period, UNO Minda Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses in the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,696.34 crore as compared to Rs 3,931.93 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

The board has approved and declared an interim dividend at the rate of 90 paisa per equity share at 45 per cent for the financial year 2025-26, it added.

Besides, the company said the board has also approved the setting up of a manufacturing facility to produce alloy wheels for four-wheelers at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, at an estimated investment of Rs 764 crore.

The facility is expected to have an overall capacity of up to 18 lakh alloy wheels per annum, to be achieved in a phased manner, it added. PTI RKL DRR