Uno Minda signs tech license pact with Aisin Corporation for sunroofs

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Auto components maker Uno Minda Ltd on Thursday said it has entered into a technical licence agreement with Japan-based Aisin Corporation to manufacture and sell vehicle sunroofs.

Aisin is ranked as a top 10 global Tier-1 automotive supplier. It also holds the largest market share in the sunroof product segment in Japan, supplying multi-panel, panoramic, and standard sunroofs.

Driven by technological innovation and evolving consumer demands, the Indian automotive sector has seen impressive growth. In this dynamic landscape, sunroofs have emerged as a particularly noteworthy trend, Uno Minda Group CMD, Nirmal K Minda said in a statement.

Through the partnership with Aisin Corporation a diverse range of sunroofs will be provided in India, he added.

"Through the synergy of our combined expertise and production capabilities, we aim to establish ourselves as a frontrunner in the burgeoning sunroof market," Minda said.

Aisin Asia Pacific CEO Noriyuki Kitazato said,"India's growing automotive landscape, fuelled by rising affluence and a thirst for premium features, presents a compelling market opportunity." He further said, "This strategic partnership leverages our combined strengths, positioning us to secure a leadership position in the promising sunroof segment." PTI RKL MR