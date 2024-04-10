Uno Minda starts construction work at alloy-wheel plant in Haryana

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Auto components maker Uno Minda on Wednesday said it has commenced construction work on a passenger vehicle alloy-wheel plant in Haryana, entailing an investment of Rs 542 crore.

Advertisment

The facility is located at IMT Kharkhoda in Haryana, and it will have a production capacity of 1.2 lakh wheels per month.

The plant, with a capital outlay of Rs 542 crore, will be set up in a phased manner over the next five years, with the first phase expected to be commissioned in the second quarter of FY26, Uno Minda said in a statement.

Uno Minda secured a land parcel of 94.32 acre at IMT Kharkhoda, Haryana HSIIDC, to fuel its ongoing and future expansions.

Advertisment

A part of this land, around 25 acre, has been designated for this greenfield alloy wheel plant.

"To propel ourselves to the next leg of growth, we are embarking on a strategic expansion plan," Uno Minda Group CMD Nirmal K Minda said.

The plan involves the establishment of large-scale, technologically advanced megafactories, alongside the consolidation of existing facilities for enhanced operational efficiency and economic optimisation, he added. PTI MSS MSS BAL BAL