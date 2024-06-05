Uno Minda ties up with Chinese firm for production of EV components

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Auto components maker Uno Minda on Wednesday said it has tied up with China's Suzhou lnovance Automotive Co for production of electric vehicle components.

The company has entered into a technical licence agreement with Suzhou for manufacture and sale of select high voltage category electric vehicle products for both passenger and commercial vehicles, Uno Minda said in a statement.

The products, which would be produced, include charging control unit, inverter, motors and electric drive systems, it added.

"Similar to our success in electric-two wheeler segment, we are building a strong portfolio for electric four wheeler vertical," Uno Minda Group CMD Nirmal K Minda stated.

The company aims to further strengthen the partnership by transitioning it into a joint venture, subject to necessary approvals, it added.

Founded in 2003, lnovance is a leading provider of products and solutions to various segments, including rail transit and new-energy vehicles (NEV). PTI MSS SGC TRB