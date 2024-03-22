Uno Minda ties up with Starcharge Energy for EV chargers

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Auto components maker Uno Minda on Friday said it has tied up with Starcharge Energy to manufacture and sell electric vehicle supply equipment in the country.

Advertisment

The company has entered into a technical license agreement with Starcharge Energy Pte for wall-mounted AC chargers designed for home charging.

"This collaboration further strengthens our dedication to 'Make in India' and for accelerating the nation's transition to a sustainable and electrified future," Uno Minda Group CMD Nirmal K Minda said in a statement.

StarCharge, a global leader in electric vehicle charging infrastructure and microgrid solutions, operates in 67 countries and regions with manufacturing facilities in the US, Vietnam, and China.

"We are optimistic about the outlook for EV adoption in India and believe there will be tremendous opportunities for home charging solutions," StarCharge Chairperson Shao Danwei stated. PTI MSS DRR