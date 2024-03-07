UNO Technology to build high-vision air traffic control cabin at Madurai airport

Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) Engineering solutions firm UNO Technology on Thursday said it has secured the mandate to build high-vision air traffic control cabin at the Madurai International Airport.

The project, which is part of the airport's comprehensive development plan, is a significant step in enhancing air traffic control's operational efficiency and safety in the region, UNO Technology said.

The project will enhance the operational capabilities of the 40-metre air traffic control (ATC) cabins at the Madurai International Airport, it said.

Airports Authority of India in collaboration with SOM Projects is undertaking the development of the airport, while UNO Technology has been brought on board as a specialist sub-contractor, it said.

This partnership also sets a new benchmark for the future of air traffic control infrastructure, tackling issues like limited visibility, obsolete equipment, and heightened controller fatigue that impact operational efficiency and safety standards, said Unni Bhaskar, Managing Director, UNO Technology Pvt Ltd. PTI IAS HVA