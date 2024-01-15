Unruly passenger behaviour unacceptable: Civil Aviation Minister Scindia

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said unruly passenger behaviour is unacceptable, amid a passenger assaulting an IndiGo pilot while he was making an announcement on flight delay.

Advertisment

In a post on X, Scindia said all stakeholders are working round the clock to minimise fog-related impact.

Against the backdrop of a passenger assaulting a pilot onboard an IndiGo aircraft at the Delhi airport on Sunday, the minister said unruly behaviour is unacceptable.

"Incidences of unruly behaviour amidst this are unacceptable, and will be dealt with strongly in line with the existing legal provisions," he said.

Operations at airports in north India, especially Delhi, were significantly impacted by dense fog on Sunday resulting in diversion, cancellation and delay of many flights.