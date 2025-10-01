Unseasonal rains damage harvested crops in Rajasthan, farmers asked to report losses within 72 hours

Jaipur, Oct 1 (PTI) With unseasonal rainfall, hailstorms and cyclonic activity damaging crops kept in the fields for drying, the Rajasthan government has asked farmers to report such losses within 72 hours to claim compensation under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, officials said on Wednesday.

Large parts of the state have witnessed unexpected showers in recent days, leaving harvested crops exposed to moisture and rotting in the fields. In an official statement, agriculture department officials said farmers covered under the crop insurance scheme will be compensated if damage occurs within 14 days of harvesting.

Farmers can register their claims through the Krishi Rakshak portal or by dialling helpline number 14447. They may also inform local agriculture offices, insurance companies working in their districts, or their respective banks by filling out a loss report, officials said.

Insurance companies have been directed to conduct immediate field surveys once a claim is lodged to ensure timely settlement, the statement said.

The state agriculture department said field officers and insurance representatives have been deployed to assess damage on the ground so that affected farmers can get relief without delay. PTI AG TRB