Unsold homes up 4 pc in 2025 across top 7 cities as new supply outstrips demand: Anarock

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Unsold housing units rose 4 per cent to nearly 5.77 lakh units last year across seven major cities as supply of new homes exceeded demand, according to Anarock.

Real estate consultant Anarock data of the primary residential market showed that the unsold housing units across seven major cities were 5,76,617 units at the end of 2025 from 5,53,073 units at the end of the preceding year.

"Annually, unsold inventory in the top 7 cities rose 4 per cent by 2025-end, largely because of tapered demand and increased new supply in the year," Anarock explained.

Housing sales in the top 7 cities fell 14 per cent annually to 3,95,625 units last year, while new supply rose 2 per cent to 4,19,170 units.

As per the data, the unsold housing stock fell in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Hyderabad, but rose in Delhi-NCR, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

The unsold housing stock in Delhi-NCR rose 5 per cent to 90,455 units at 2025-end from 85,901 units in 2024.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw a marginal decline of 1 per cent in unsold homes to 1,79,228 units from 1,80,964 units.

In Bengaluru, the unsold housing stock rose 23 per cent to 64,863 units from 52,807 units.

The unsold housing stock in Pune went up 3 per cent to 83,491 units from 80,672 units.

In Hyderabad, the unsold homes dipped 2 per cent to 96,140 units from 97,765 units.

The unsold housing stock rose 18 per cent in Chennai to 33,434 units from 28,423 units.

In Kolkata, the number of unsold homes stood at 29,007 units at the end of last year, up 9 per cent from 26,542 units at 2024-end, the data showed.

On the outlook, Anarock believes that the demand should rise on lower interest rates on home loans, provided housing prices remain under control. PTI MJH HVA