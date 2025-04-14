Unsold housing stock down 4% to 5.6 lakh units, inventory of affordable homes falls 19%: Anarock

New Delhi: Unsold housing stock stood at nearly 5.6 lakh units at the end of the latest March quarter, down 4 per cent annually, on strong sales, according to Anarock.

Real estate consultant Anarock data showed that unsold housing inventory declined to 5,59,808 units at the end of March 2025 from 5,80,895 units in the year-ago period across seven major cities.

These seven cities are Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune.

As per the data, the number of unsold homes, costing less than Rs 40 lakh each, declined 19 per cent to 1,12,744 units at March-end from 1,39,905 units in the year-ago period.

In the Rs 40-80 lakh price bracket, there were 1,57,741 unsold units at the end of arch 2025, down 10 per cent from 1,74,572 units a year ago. The unsold housing stock in the Rs 80 lakh-Rs 1.5 crore category increased marginally to 1,76,130 units from 1,75,293 units.

Unsold homes in price bracket of more than Rs 1.5 crore, increased 24 per cent to 1,13,193 units from 91,125 units.

Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said, "The build-up of stock in luxury housing, which has been the top-performing segment in the past 2-3 years, is largely due to significant supply additions in the last one to two years." Affordable housing faced the sharpest pandemic fallout, with sales and new launches shrinking in the top-seven cities, he added.

Puri said the share of affordable homes in the total sales as well as total launches has been declining in the last five years.

Real estate developers are focusing on premium and luxury housing segments post-Covid pandemic on rising demand, he added.

Puri said the sharp rise in land prices and other input costs have also made it very difficult for the development of affordable homes.

During January-March 2025, housing sales fell 28 per cent to 93,280 units in the top-7 cities, from an all-time high sales of over 1.30 lakh units in the year-ago period.

The top-7 cities saw 1,00,020 units launched in January-March 2025, a 10 per cent decline from 1,10,865 units in the year-ago period.

Anarock is one of the leading real estate consultants in the country.