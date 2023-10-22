UNWTO Secretary general pitches for introduction of tourism as a subject in schools across the globe

Samarkand: There is an urgent need to introduce tourism as a subject in schools and establish more tourism academies and universities across the globe, according to UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvil.

Advertisment

He made the comments at the "Global Education Forum" during the 25th General Assembly of the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) here which concluded on Saturday.

The Secretary General also said countries like India which are expanding their tourism sector massively need to invest in tourism academies and hospitality schools.

"Education is crucial for the future of the tourism industry, enabling sustainable development and inclusive growth. Students must learn tourism as a subject in schools just like geography, physics and mathematics...there is an urgent need. Uzbekistan has become the first country where kids in high school learn the subject and it is a very big step.

Advertisment

"I hated many subjects like biology and those kind of things when I was a kid, but tourism will be acceptable and interesting for everyone. So our problem is to create as many educational centres as we can, in all regions worldwide," he said in his address.

"Countries are growing their tourism sector, establishing a lot of partnerships but not concrete schools where kids can come and learn about a lot of things. For example India, the country needs at least maybe 100 schools. They are building 67 airports imagine at least 100 tourism schools can be easily opened but we need people we need professors, content and products to learn," he added.

The UNWTO Secretary-General said during an analysis they found that there aren't many dedicated tourism academies and not enough focus on teaching the subject.

Advertisment

"By recognising the significance of investing in tourism education, the countries will drive sustainable growth and excellence in the industry. This education journey needs to take centre stage and we need to work on a roadmap for comprehensive and forward-thinking tourism education by providing a holistic approach that addresses the diverse needs of learners at different stages, from secondary to tertiary and executive education, crucial for meeting the evolving demands of the tourism industry.

"...when we did the analysis, there are not many. Sometimes there are not even one or two strong business schools or educational entities that can offer education if you think about your countries and take one of your countries, you will find that you will have one hospitality school two maybe maybe one university. But you will find that there is no place where your kids can learn and study tourism".

"We also have a lack of professionals and a problem of training trainers and professors. We want to open 100 schools but there are not enough professors. There is a lack...there is a need and demand for professors. We need to invest in tourism education. We need to invest in people who can create a competitive and strong tourism sector tourism industry.

Advertisment

"We keep talking about investments but I believe we can get 1000s of hotels and 1000s of restaurants and shopping centres, but everything needs people and these people have to be prepared and trained well," he said.

Delegations from 117 countries, including 70 Ministerial level representatives, came together for the meeting of the supreme organ of the UN specialised agency for tourism for development in Samarkand.

The Global Education Forum highlighted the vital connection between education and tourism development. The forum also focused on the current state of education in the tourism sector, underlining the importance of investing in skill development and creating inclusive opportunities for all.

The event will showcase key UNWTO activities such as the innovative education toolkit, the new Bachelor of Science in International Sustainable Tourism and additional initiatives designed by UNWTO with top industry-academic partners for secondary, tertiary, and executive education, highlighting the latest advancements in each domain.