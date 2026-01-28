UP Agri Dept launches dedicated helpline for farmers

Lucknow, Jan 28 (PTI) Now, farmers in Uttar Pradesh will no longer need to visit government offices repeatedly to get information about the Agriculture Department schemes, as all information will be available through a single phone call.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, along with Minister of State Baldev Singh Aulakh, inaugurated the Agriculture Department helpline at the Directorate of Agriculture.

Through this helpline, farmers across Uttar Pradesh can get information by calling on the phone number 0522-2317003, from Monday to Friday, between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm, an official statement issued here said.

Shahi said, "The objective of this helpline is to ensure that farmers do not have to wander or make repeated visits for information about schemes".

By simply calling from their mobile phones, farmers can obtain details about subsidies, schemes, solar pumps, and all other related information provided by the department, he said, adding that through a single dial, information related to the digital agriculture survey and farmer registry will be available.

"Farmers can get information about solar pumps, subsidies on agricultural machinery, seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides, access information related to the Agriculture Department schemes and can obtain details about agricultural inputs related to crop production, profitable schemes, new agricultural machinery, research, and innovations, helping them increase agricultural production and profitability," the minister said.