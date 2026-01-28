UP agri dept launches dedicated helpline for farmers

Lucknow, Jan 28 (PTI) Now, farmers in Uttar Pradesh will no longer need to visit government offices repeatedly to get information about the agriculture department schemes as all information will be available through a single phone call.

For this purpose, the agriculture department has launched a helpline on Wednesday at the Directorate of Agriculture.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, along with Minister of State Baldev Singh Aulakh, inaugurated the agriculture department helpline at the Directorate of Agriculture in Lucknow.

Farmers across UP can get information by dialling 0522-2317003 from Monday to Friday from 10 am to 6 pm, as per an official statement.

"The objective of this helpline is to ensure that farmers do not have to wander or make repeated visits for information about schemes," Shahi said.

Using the helpline, farmers can obtain details about subsidies, schemes, solar pumps, and all other related information provided by the department, he said, adding that through a single dial, information related to the digital agriculture survey and farmer registry will be available. PTI CORR ABN TRB