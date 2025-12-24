UP Assembly, Legislative Council pass supplementary budget of Rs 24,497 crore for FY26

Lucknow, Dec 24 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Assembly and Legislative Council on Wednesday passed the supplementary budget of Rs 24,496.97 crore for the current financial year after discussion in both Houses.

Both Houses were adjourned sine die after passing the supplementary budget.

The budget was brought to meet immediate revenue requirements, while simultaneously boosting capital investment to strengthen the infrastructure sector.

Presenting the supplementary demands for grants in the state Assembly, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Monday said the supplementary budget had been brought to ensure continuity of development in the state, provide additional resources to priority sectors and accelerate schemes in line with evolving needs.

After the discussion on the supplementary budget, it was passed with a voice vote, and Speaker Satish Mahana, after going through other agenda items, adjourned the House sine die.

After deducting the central share of Rs 2,197.24 crore to be received for centrally sponsored schemes, the net additional burden on the state's consolidated fund would be Rs 22,299.74 crore.

The state's original budget for 2025-26 was Rs 8,08,736.06 crore, and the supplementary budget amounts to 3.03 per cent of the original outlay.

With the inclusion of the supplementary budget, the total budget size for the financial year 2025-26 has now increased to Rs 8,33,233.04 crore.

The exercise is focused on further strengthening the state's developmental priorities.

The supplementary budget provides Rs 18,369.30 crore for revenue expenditure and Rs 6,127.68 crore towards capital expenditure.

The government aims to meet immediate revenue requirements while boosting capital investment to strengthen infrastructure.

Khanna said key sectors linked to economic growth and public welfare have been prioritised in the supplementary budget.