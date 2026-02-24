UP bans bundled sale of non-subsidised fertilizers; industry body SFIA terms it 'forward-looking' step

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The Soluble Fertilizer Industry Association (SFIA) on Tuesday welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to prohibit the forced sale -- commonly known as "tagging" -- of non-subsidised fertilisers, calling it a "forward-looking initiative.

With retrospective effect from January 9, 2026, the Uttar Pradesh government has banned the sale of non-subsidised fertilizers by companies authorised to sell subsidised ones.

The decision addresses farmers' complaints about "tagging" practices, where companies allegedly forced purchases of non-subsidised items alongside essential subsidised fertilizers like urea.

SFIA President Rajib Chakraborty said the reform would enhance fairness in fertiliser distribution and empower farmers to choose products suited to their crop and soil needs.

This would help level the playing field for MSME manufacturers, importers, and retailers, and encourage innovation in agriculture.

"We have consistently advocated for a balanced and competitive market environment where all stakeholders get equal opportunities," he said in a statement.

Chakraborty credited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi for introducing the measure, and expressed hope that other states would follow suit.

"Similar reforms across the country would go a long way in strengthening a farmer-centric and transparent agricultural ecosystem," he added. PTI LUX HVA