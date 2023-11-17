UP, Bihar replace Kerala as top supplier of blue-collar workforce to GCC nations: Report

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have begun replacing Kerala, which was a significant contributor of blue-collar workforce, from India to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, a report said on Friday.

Over the last decade, there was a notable shift in migration patterns with Kerala witnessing 90 per cent drop in workforce going to the Middle East nations, according to a report by blue-collar worker placement platform Huntr.

However, this void left by Kerala was filled by Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Bihar, which are emerging as the top two contributors to the Gulf migration landscape, said the report.

The top five labour-sending states include UP, Bihar, Kerala, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, while the preferred destinations remained Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman, it added.

According to the report, there has been a 50 per cent increase in the migration of blue-collar workers from India to the GCC in the first seven months of 2023.

The report by Huntr is based on data on its platform.

The report further revealed that the demographic profile of Indian migrants to Dubai in 2023 reveals a workforce primarily concentrated in the 20-40 age group, indicative of individuals in their prime working years.

Historically male-dominated, the workforce landscape is evolving with a notable increase in women migrants, particularly in the hospitality sector, it noted.

Qualifications among migrants vary widely, ranging from minimal formal education to vocational training, with skillsets tailored to specific job roles, the report said, adding that the majority of these migrants hail from lower-income backgrounds, propelled by the aspiration for enhanced financial conditions through opportunities in Dubai's robust job market.

The employment landscape of 2024 is projected to surge in job roles in Dubai, including construction workers, manufacturing technicians, hospitality staff, and healthcare support staff, it said.

This forecast aligns seamlessly with the UAE's substantial investment in manufacturing and infrastructure, indicating a strategic move to accommodate the influx of skilled workers from India, the report stated.

"Amid these opportunities, blue-collar workers often grapple with challenges such as financial and contractual issues, which collaborative efforts between India and the UAE are diligently addressing to ensure fair recruitment practices," Huntr CEO Samuel Joy said.

To counter the vicious debt cycle, we play a pivotal role by eliminating middlemen, fostering transparency, and promoting fair recruitment, he added. PTI SM SGC TRB TRB TRB