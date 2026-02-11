UP Budget allocates Rs 1,610 cr for forestry; Rs 650 cr for EV buses, depots

Lucknow, Feb 11 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has proposed Rs 800 crore for social forestry, Rs 220 crore for nursery management and Rs 189 crore for compensatory afforestation in the 2026-27 Budget presented in the Assembly on Wednesday.

According to official details, over 242.13 crore saplings have been planted in the state since 2017, with a target of 35 crore plantations for the 2026 monsoon. The state ranked second in the country in increasing forest and tree cover despite high biotic pressure, the government said.

An allocation of about Rs 207 crore has been proposed for setting up a night safari park in Kukrail forest area in Lucknow and Rs 50 crore for creation of a corpus fund for Ranipur Dam Foundation in Chitrakoot.

The government is also taking steps to establish hazardous waste disposal, common biomedical waste treatment and e-waste recycling facilities.

Under the World Bank-assisted Uttar Pradesh Clean Air Management Project (2025-26 to 2030-31), Rs 194 crore has been proposed.

In the transport sector, Rs 400 crore has been earmarked for strengthening the bus fleet through electric buses and Rs 150 crore for construction of bus stations.

An allocation of Rs 50 crore has been made under the Chief Minister Zero Fatality Vision Scheme for accident prevention and post-accident response, and another Rs 50 crore for setting up EV charging stations at bus depots. PTI KIS ANU ANU