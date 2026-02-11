UP budget earmarks Rs 2,111 cr for civil aviation; Rs 750 crore for Noida airport

Lucknow, Feb 11 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has proposed an outlay of Rs 2,111 crore for the civil aviation sector in the 2026-27 Budget, with a major push to the upcoming Noida International Airport, according to an official statement issued after the Budget presentation.

Of the total allocation, Rs 750 crore has been allocated for the development of the Noida International Airport in Jewar area of Gautam Buddha Nagar district. The first phase of the airport is being developed in public-private partnership mode.

The state government has also decided to expand the project from the initially planned two runways to five runways.

The government is working to develop Jewar as an aviation innovation and research centre as well as a maintenance and operations hub, according to the statement.

Additionally, Rs 1,100 crore has been proposed for construction, expansion and strengthening of airstrips across the state and for land acquisition.

The government said it continues to enhance air connectivity under the Centre's Regional Connectivity Scheme, backed by the state's Civil Aviation Promotion Policy, 2017.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing a press conference recently on the union budget had said the Noida International Airport is almost ready and time has been sought from the prime minister for its inauguration later this month. PTI KIS ANU ANU