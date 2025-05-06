UP Cabinet approves transfer policy for 2025-26

Lucknow, May 6 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved the state’s transfer policy for the year 2025–26 on Tuesday, retaining most provisions from the previous year, State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said.

Briefing reporters about the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Khanna said that the transfers will take place from May 15 to June 15.

He said that a key focus of this year’s policy is to ensure that no positions remain vacant in aspirational districts and aspirational development blocks.

In another major decision, the Cabinet approved the Uttar Pradesh Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy–2024. Explaining the significance of the move, Khanna said GCCs operate in various service sectors including IT services, finance and accounting, human resources, and customer support.

These centres have gained a strong presence in India across sectors such as software and technology, banking, financial services and insurance, telecom and networking, media, entertainment, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices.

The minister said the establishment of GCCs in Uttar Pradesh is expected to significantly boost economic growth and job creation, especially in IT services, consulting, and engineering domains.

These centres will aid the development of tier one, two and three cities in the state. Under the policy, a range of incentives will be provided, including land allocation, stamp duty exemptions or reimbursements, capital subsidies, interest subsidies, recruitment subsidies, EPF benefits, talent development incentives, skill promotion, and intellectual property rights (IPR) subsidies.

The policy also includes provisions for non-financial assistance under special circumstances, he added. PTI ABN RT