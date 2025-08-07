UP Cabinet clears new MSME estate policy, leather sector roadmap

Lucknow, Aug 7 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday approved a series of key policy decisions aimed at boosting industrial estate management, leather exports and rural land governance.

These announcements were made by the state's Finance Minister Suresh Khanna along with MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan and Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay during a press briefing in the capital.

Sachan said a major highlight was the approval of the Uttar Pradesh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Industrial Estate Management Policy, which introduces a consolidated framework for managing industrial estates that were originally developed in the 1960s.

"Until now, issues such as plot allotment, transfer, and renewal were governed by scattered orders issued between 1978 and 2022. The new policy streamlines these procedures and addresses evolving administrative needs," he said.

"Under the new guidelines, vacant industrial plots and sheds will be allotted on lease or rent through auction or e-auction. For the financial year 2025-26, the reserve price has been fixed at Rs 2,500 per square metre for central Uttar Pradesh, Rs 3,000 for western Uttar Pradesh (20 per cent higher), and Rs 2,000 for Bundelkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh (20 per cent lower). These rates will increase by 5 per cent annually. Applicants must deposit 10 per cent of the reserve price as earnest money to participate in e-auctions," he explained.

According to the minister, the policy clarifies that hire-purchase agreements will be treated as perpetual leases under the Indian Stamp Act and will attract stamp duty accordingly.

All structures, including sheds, will be considered part of perpetual lease arrangements with ownership rights. Land use changes within industrial estates will require recommendation from the Commissioner and Director of Industries and subsequent government approval, he said.

Additionally, 10 per cent of plots and sheds will be reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, he added.

Residential and commercial plots within these estates will be priced at double the industrial rate. Failure to pay annual lease rent on time will attract 18 per cent penal interest, Sachan said.

In a separate decision, the Cabinet approved the Uttar Pradesh Footwear, Leather and Non-Leather Sector Development Policy-2025, aimed at increasing exports and attracting investment in the sector.

The minister said the policy will support the expansion of existing leather and footwear businesses and offer financial assistance for technological upgrades, productivity enhancement, and product quality improvement.

It also includes provisions for skill development through targeted training programmes and creating an investor-friendly ecosystem to draw both domestic and foreign direct investments.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to the Uttar Pradesh Rural Residential Record Bill, 2025, which seeks to provide a legal framework for updating ownership details in rural residential plots due to inheritance, sale, or clerical corrections.

The legislation is aligned with the Government of India's "Svamitva" scheme, which uses drone-based surveys to map rural households and generate ownership documents called 'gharounis'.

So far, 1,06,46,834 gharounis have been generated in the state, with 1,01,31,232 already distributed, according to an official statement.

The proposed bill enables record updates based on inheritance, registered sale or gift deeds, auctions by government entities, land acquisition, wills, court orders, partitions, or written family settlements.

Revenue inspectors will be authorised to process undisputed inheritance cases, while Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars will handle updates in other non-disputed matters, it added. PTI KIS HVA