UP Chief Secy reviews Noida airport progress, lays foundation for key loop road near it

Noida, Dec 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra on Friday asked Noida International Airport developers to complete the first phase of the ambitious project in time by September 2024, according to an official statement.

Advertisment

Mishra, who was on a visit to Gautam Buddh Nagar district, also laid foundation stone for a key interchange road that is to come up at a juncture of the Yamuna Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near the Noida airport, it said.

The interchange is going to cost Rs 122 crore and will benefit commuters reach the airport from Ghaziabad, Meerut and Saharanpur besides those going towards Meerut and Ghaziabad from Agra, Mathura, Firozabad and Hathras, among others.

Mishra visited the airport site in Jewar where he held a meeting with Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann, COO Kiran Jain, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Maneesh Kumar Verma, Yamuna Expressway Authority CEO Arun Vir Singh, OSD Shailendra Bhatia, among others, according to the statement.

Advertisment

Officials of EPC contractor Tata Projects, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Customs, Home Ministry and other central agencies also participated in the meeting where the top state government officer asked the developers to ensure completion of the first phase of the airport by September 2024, it added.

"The concessionaire (Zurich Airport International AG) should take action as per the requirements and prevailing rules of all the departments and get problems, if any, resolved in a timely-manner. Separate meetings should be held with the department and ministry for coordination. Instructions were also given to complete the pending work before the next meeting of the airport coordination committee," the chief secretary was quoted as saying in the statement.

After the airport visit, Mishra along with Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh laid foundation stone for an interchange which would include construction of four loops, four ramps and four additional ramps at the juncture of Yamuna Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Advertisment

"For this, work is to be done in a total length of 6.641 km and a total of 78 hectares of land will be used for the construction of the interchange. The construction is proposed to be completed in 18 months by M/s Dev Yash Project and Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., and likely to cost around Rs 122 crore," the official statement said.

"Of the total expenditure on the interchange, 78.9 per cent is to be borne by the National Highways Authority of India and 21.1 per cent by the Yamuna Expressway Authority," it said.

Total 43.10 per cent land area of Jaganpur Afzalpur village in Pargana Dankaur of Gautam Buddh Nagar's Sadar Tehsil will be required for the interchange for which an additional compensation of approximately Rs 22.30 crore has already been sent to the Additional District Magistrate (Land), the statement added. PTI KIS CK