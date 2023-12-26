UP CM Adityanath reviews paddy procurement

Lucknow, Dec 26 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday reviewed food grain procurement and distribution in the state, and asserted that paddy procurement would continue until every farmer has sold their produce.

Advertisment

So far in this session, more than Rs 5,253 crore has been paid by purchasing 28.17 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from 4,21,557 farmers in the state, according to an official statement. At present, 5,204 purchasing centres are operating in the state where more than 1 lakh metric tonnes of paddy is being purchased daily, it added.

"In support of our 'Annadata' farmers, we have decided to keep the purchasing centres operational until every farmer has sold their paddy. In every case, it should be ensured that payment is made to the farmer within 48 hours of the purchase," the chief minister said.

Adityanath further said ration distribution should occur promptly following biometric verification in the e-POS machine. It is essential to create awareness among beneficiaries regarding this process and in the event of any irregularities, strict action should be taken, he told officials.

A total of 5,654 Annapurna Bhawans (Model Fair Price Shops) are slated for construction, with 75 shops being designated for each district. Construction has commenced on 3,472 model fair price shops and 527 such shops have already been completed, the CM said, instructing the officials to get the remaining work completed as soon as possible. PTI SAB IJT IJT