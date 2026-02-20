UP CM lauds several major initiatives announced in budget

Lucknow, Feb 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday emphasised several major initiatives announced in this year's budget, including the development of City Economic Zones, the Jan Vishwas regulatory framework, and the Digital Entrepreneur Scheme for rural areas.

Addressing the state Assembly, Adityanath said the government has decided to promote rapid urbanisation as a key driver of economic growth and work towards strengthening the urban economy in the state.

Lucknow and adjoining districts -- Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli and Barabanki -- will be developed as a State Capital Region under a proposed City Economic Zone. Another economic zone will be developed in the Kashi-Vindhya region, covering Varanasi, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra districts, he added.

The chief minister said detailed action plans are being prepared in consultation with experts, and budgetary provisions have been made for the initiative.

Highlighting a shift in regulatory approach, Adityanath said the government will move beyond ease of doing business to adopt the Jan Vishwas principle, aimed at building trust-based governance.

He said the regulatory framework will be simplified with a focus on self-certification in licensing, registration and inspection processes.

The new system will initially be implemented across 53 departments, with the State Transformation Commission designated as the nodal agency to fast-track the reforms, he noted.

Announcing the Digital Entrepreneur Scheme, Adityanath said digital entrepreneurs will be selected in 8,000 nyaya panchayats across the state, with more than 50 per cent of the beneficiaries being women from the same local areas.

Selected entrepreneurs will be provided interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh and necessary digital infrastructure support, including optical fibre connectivity, to promote online trade and local products, he added.

In a major push for women's empowerment, the chief minister said the state will launch centres on the lines of announcements made in the Union Budget.

The initiative will support nearly one crore women associated with self-help groups (SHGs) by providing dedicated marketing centres at railway stations, airports, bus stands and major markets.

A provision of Rs 100 crore has been made for developing shopping complexes at the new panchayat level to facilitate the sale of SHG products, he said, adding that the scheme will be linked with the Digital Entrepreneur initiative to ensure wider market access.

On healthcare, Adityanath said the government aims to ensure around 60 lakh safe institutional deliveries annually to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates in the state. Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated to strengthen institutional delivery systems.

The chief minister said the government will also launch a Krishi Export Support Mission with an initial allocation of Rs 100 crore to help farmers access global markets and secure better prices for their produce. PTI CDN BAL BAL