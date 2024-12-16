UP CM meets French Ambassador to discuss potential pacts, investments

Lucknow, Dec 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met a French delegation led by Ambassador Thierry Mathou to discuss potential MoUs and investments in the state's defence, pharma and education sectors, an official statement issued here said.

The chief minister assured the French delegation of full support for investments in the state.

During the meeting, he invited French companies to invest in the state, especially in NCR and Bundelkhand region.

French Ambassador Mathou emphasised the importance of further strengthening the trade and cultural partnership between Uttar Pradesh and France, the statement said.

The delegation also expressed interest in collaborating on IT corridors, smart cities, and cultural development initiatives in the state.

Adityanath highlighted the significance of ancient manuscripts and historical documents preserved at Sampurnanand University in Varanasi, underscoring the importance of educational and cultural collaboration.

Both sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in education, culture, and trade sectors, the statement said.

The chief minister also stressed the importance of collaboration in the defence sector, the establishment of an MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) hub at Jewar Airport, and investment opportunities in the Pharma Park being developed by the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA), it added. PTI ABN ABN NB BAL BAL