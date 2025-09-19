UP CM reviews preparations for trade show, says focus on UP's global image

Noida, Sep 19 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS-2025), will not only present the UP's rich traditions, skills, and products on a global stage, but also highlight the 'Vocal for Local and Make in India campaigns', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday.

Adityanath conducted a site inspection of the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida to review preparations for the UPITS-2025, scheduled from September 25-29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the event. During the inspection, the chief minister reviewed the venue arrangements, VIP movement, and overall readiness, according to an official statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said, "Every district must actively take part in the trade show with dedicated One District, One Product (ODOP) stalls. These stalls will showcase each district's unique handicrafts, food items, and industrial products before international buyers and investors." He stressed that UPITS-2025 should serve as more than an exhibition, it must be a global platform to project Uttar Pradesh's diversity, cultural heritage, and entrepreneurial talent.

This, he noted, will open new avenues of business, investment, and employment, especially for the youth.

The CM directed officials that UPITS-2025 be widely branded and promoted across districts and educational institutions to enhance its visibility and impact. Colleges, universities, and schools will display posters, digital screens, and event information on their campuses, creating awareness among students, faculty, and the local community about entrepreneurship and innovation.

"Experts from leading film cities across the country will be invited to participate in the fashion show organised as part of the UPITS-2025," the CM said.

He said the objective is to give khadi, handicrafts, and village industry products greater visibility and international recognition.

Yogi inspected the entire venue on an e-cart, accompanied by MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, and other public representatives.