UP emerges as most preferred state for setting up commercial offices, industrial units: Chief Secy

Lucknow, Jun 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh on Tuesday said the state has emerged as one of the most preferred destinations for setting up commercial offices and industrial units, owing to its competitive incentives and supportive business environment.

Addressing a seminar, organised by Invest UP, Chief Secretary Singh said, "Uttar Pradesh has become one of the most preferred states for setting up commercial offices and industrial units due to its competitive incentives and collaborative business environment." Invest UP, the state's key investment promotion agency, organised the seminar to promote the Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy 2024 and to attract investments. The event saw participation from leaders of major tech firms, global investors, policymakers, and multinational companies.

Singh also shared plans to develop a new city in Bundelkhand, similar to Noida, to promote decentralised development and boost regional growth.

Inaugurating the conclave, Singh highlighted the state's rapid economic transformation, and credited the state's investment-friendly policies, robust infrastructure, and efficient policy implementation for creating a strong industrial ecosystem.

The conference focused on four key areas: real estate and commercial space including real estate body CREDAI and upcoming building by-laws; availability of skilled and talented workforce backed by quality colleges and technical institutions; the overall business ecosystem; and improvements in infrastructure.

While Noida and Greater Noida are emerging as major GCC hubs, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities across the state are also witnessing rapid development. Moreover, a comprehensive land bank is being developed to transform Jhansi in Bundelkhand into a future industrial centre.

A roadmap for future GCC conferences was also shared, with similar events planned in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Additionally, international platforms in the US and Europe will be targeted through global city roadshows to attract investment.

Principal Secretary, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department, Alok Kumar, said, "A 'Developed India' cannot be imagined without 'Developed States'." He emphasised UP's strong infrastructure network, ease of doing business, and skilled workforce, adding that the state government will offer full support for investments in GCCs.

Anurag Yadav, Principal Secretary, IT and Electronics Department, highlighted the state's progressive policies and growing digital infrastructure, along with the vast opportunities for investment in IT/ITES and BPM sectors.

Rajeev Agrawal, founder of MAQ Software, shared insights on UP's competitive advantage as a tech-driven business hub.

Housing Department Principal Secretary P Guruprasad underscored the importance of strong infrastructure for a successful GCC ecosystem. PTI KIS DRR