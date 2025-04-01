UP Excise Policy 2025-26 comes into effect, composite shops introduced

Lucknow, Apr 1 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Excise Policy 2025-26 came into effect on Tuesday under which separate foreign liquor and beer shops are being replaced by composite shops.

Confirming the development, UP Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal on Tuesday told PTI, "The Uttar Pradesh Excise Policy 2025-26 has come into effect." "Under the new policy, separate foreign liquor and beer shops are being replaced by composite shops, increasing the retail density without increasing the number of shops," the Excise Department said in a statement.

Composite shops which have an area of at least 400 square feet and fulfil other conditions can get converted to model shops and serve liquor to customers. Country liquor shops have the option to sell beer as well, subject to certain conditions, the statement said.

Low-alcoholic bars (serving beer and wine only) have been introduced in Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra and Lucknow. Bars and premium retail vends can be opened in Information and Technology (IT) and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS) establishments above 20,000 square metres in development authorities and industrial areas.

Liquor tasting has been allowed for visitors in wineries, breweries and distilleries, the statement said, adding that retail shops can be opened in breweries and wineries.

It said the 90 ml category has been introduced in the regular category of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). Event bar licences have been classified into distinct categories to prevent misuse, the statement said.

Several steps have been taken to promote responsible tourism in distilleries, wineries and breweries, the statement said.

In February, the UP Cabinet approved the Excise Policy for the financial year 2025-26, with several key changes including the introduction of an e-lottery system for the allocation of liquor and 'bhang' (cannabis) shops.

The government has also for the first time introduced the concept of 'Composite Shops', merging separate beer and foreign liquor outlets into a single unit.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Reacting to the new excise policy, Bijender Singh, who on Tuesday gave a makeover to his shop in Lalbagh area of Lucknow, told PTI, "We are ready to run the shop according to the provisions of the new excise policy in the next two to three days. Preparations are going on in this regard." PTI NAV MAN KSS KSS