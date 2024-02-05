UP Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presents Rs 7.36 lakh crore budget for FY25 in state assembly

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Monday presented the budget for financial year 2024-25 in the state assembly with an outlay of Rs 7.36 lakh crore, higher from current fiscal's budget of Rs 6.90 lakh crore.

The total outlay of Rs 7,36,437.71 crore for the next fiscal includes new schemes worth Rs 24,863.57 crore, the state finance minister said while presenting the budget.

The state's budget for 2023-24 was Rs 6.90 lakh crore that included new schemes worth Rs 32,721 crore.

For the next fiscal, the state government's budget has estimated the total receipts at Rs 7,21,233.82 crore, which includes a revenue receipts estimated at Rs 6,06,802.40 crore and capital receipts at Rs 1,14,531.42 crore.

The share of tax collection in revenue receipts is estimated at Rs 4,88,902.84 crore, which includes state's own tax revenue of Rs 2,70,086 crore and its share in central tax pool at Rs 2,18,816.84 crore.

The total expenditure is estimated at Rs 7,36,437.71 crore.

Out of the total expenditure, Rs 5,32,655.33 crore has been allocated for the revenue account and Rs 2,03,782.38 crore for capital account.

After deducting the total expenditure from the receipts of the consolidated fund, a deficit of Rs 15,103.89 crore is estimated in the budget.

Khanna said that under the Destitute Women Pension Scheme, the amount payable to the eligible beneficiaries has been increased from Rs 500 per month to Rs 1,000 per month.

As many as 31,28,000 destitute women have been benefited under the scheme till the third quarter of 2023-2024.

Under the Women Farmer Empowerment Project, the target is to provide technical support by forming 200 producer groups in the financial year 2024-2025, the minister said.