UP Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presents Rs 8.09 lakh cr Budget for FY26

Lucknow, Feb 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Thursday presented the Budget for financial year 2025-26 in the state assembly with an outlay of Rs 8,08,736.06 crore, 9.8 per cent higher than this fiscal's Budget outlay.

The total outlay for financial year 2025-26 of Rs 8,08,736.06 crore includes new schemes worth Rs 28,478.34 crore, the state finance minister said while presenting the Budget.

The size of the state's Budget for 2024-25 was Rs 7,36,437 crore, which included new schemes worth Rs 24,863.57 crore.

For the next fiscal, the state government's Budget has estimated the total receipts at Rs 7,79,242.65 crore, which includes revenue receipts estimated at Rs 6,62,690.93 crore and capital receipts at Rs 1,16,551.72 crore.

The share of tax collection in revenue receipts is estimated at Rs 5,50,172.21 crore, which includes the state's own tax revenue of Rs 2,95,000 crore and its share in the central tax pool at Rs 2,55,172.21 crore.

The total expenditure is estimated at Rs 8,08,736.06 crore. Out of the total expenditure, Rs 5,83,174.57 crore has been allocated for the revenue account and Rs 2,25,561.49 crore for capital account.

After deducting the total expenditure from the receipts of the consolidated fund, a deficit of Rs 29,493.41 crore is estimated in the Budget. PTI ABN DRR